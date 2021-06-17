Panasonic Energ Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 62.20 crore, up 43.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.20 crore in March 2021 up 43.35% from Rs. 43.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2021 up 290.45% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2021 up 697.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020.

Panasonic Energ EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2020.

Panasonic Energ shares closed at 253.70 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.31% returns over the last 6 months and 97.59% over the last 12 months.