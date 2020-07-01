Panasonic Energ Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.39 crore, down 6.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panasonic Energy India Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.39 crore in March 2020 down 6.01% from Rs. 46.17 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2020 down 8378.7% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 31.37% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019.
Panasonic Energ shares closed at 141.25 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 0.89% returns over the last 6 months and -10.83% over the last 12 months.
|Panasonic Energy India Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.39
|57.03
|46.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.39
|57.03
|46.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.01
|26.76
|24.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.25
|5.85
|2.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.97
|1.72
|-0.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.23
|10.55
|8.57
|Depreciation
|0.83
|0.86
|0.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.68
|11.04
|12.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.62
|0.25
|-1.63
|Other Income
|1.14
|0.95
|1.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|1.20
|-0.19
|Interest
|0.07
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.55
|1.14
|-0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.55
|1.14
|-0.22
|Tax
|0.34
|0.49
|-0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.89
|0.66
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.89
|0.66
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|0.88
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|0.88
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|0.88
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|0.88
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am