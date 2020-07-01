Panasonic Energ Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.39 crore, down 6.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.39 crore in March 2020 down 6.01% from Rs. 46.17 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2020 down 8378.7% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 down 31.37% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019.

Panasonic Energ shares closed at 141.25 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 0.89% returns over the last 6 months and -10.83% over the last 12 months.