    Panasonic Energ Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.81 crore, up 26.96% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panasonic Energy India Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.81 crore in June 2023 up 26.96% from Rs. 60.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2023 up 33.93% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2023 up 26.16% from Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022.

    Panasonic Energ EPS has increased to Rs. 3.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.58 in June 2022.

    Panasonic Energ shares closed at 330.95 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.76% returns over the last 6 months and 31.96% over the last 12 months.

    Panasonic Energy India Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.8160.8360.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.8160.8360.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.7823.8037.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.2615.2012.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.424.08-13.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.3816.5111.28
    Depreciation0.810.930.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.318.9910.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.86-8.691.86
    Other Income0.672.080.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.53-6.612.70
    Interest0.070.020.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.46-6.622.63
    Exceptional Items---1.08--
    P/L Before Tax3.46-7.702.63
    Tax0.87-1.850.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.59-5.841.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.59-5.841.93
    Equity Share Capital7.507.507.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.45-7.792.58
    Diluted EPS3.45-7.792.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.45-7.792.58
    Diluted EPS3.45-7.792.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dry Cells #Earnings First-Cut #Panasonic Energ #Panasonic Energy India Company #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:00 pm

