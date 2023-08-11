Panasonic Energ Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.81 crore, up 26.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.81 crore in June 2023 up 26.96% from Rs. 60.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2023 up 33.93% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2023 up 26.16% from Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022.

Panasonic Energ EPS has increased to Rs. 3.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.58 in June 2022.

Panasonic Energ shares closed at 330.95 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.76% returns over the last 6 months and 31.96% over the last 12 months.