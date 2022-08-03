Panasonic Energ Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.50 crore, up 24.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.50 crore in June 2022 up 24.7% from Rs. 48.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2022 down 33.91% from Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022 down 27.58% from Rs. 4.75 crore in June 2021.

Panasonic Energ EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.90 in June 2021.

Panasonic Energ shares closed at 252.70 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.09% returns over the last 6 months and -19.17% over the last 12 months.