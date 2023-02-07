 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Panasonic Energ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.80 crore, down 2.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panasonic Energy India Company are:Net Sales at Rs 65.80 crore in December 2022 down 2.69% from Rs. 67.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 down 149.94% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 127.43% from Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2021. Panasonic Energ shares closed at 255.85 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.27% returns over the last 6 months and -21.12% over the last 12 months.
Panasonic Energy India Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations65.8066.1667.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations65.8066.1667.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.0736.0831.44
Purchase of Traded Goods9.2010.3010.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.11-4.22-1.39
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.3812.3911.92
Depreciation0.730.760.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.9111.1310.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.60-0.283.46
Other Income0.450.350.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.140.064.31
Interest0.040.060.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.180.014.28
Exceptional Items---6.88--
P/L Before Tax-2.18-6.874.28
Tax-0.60-1.731.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.58-5.143.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.58-5.143.17
Equity Share Capital7.507.507.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.11-6.864.23
Diluted EPS-2.11-6.864.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.11-6.864.23
Diluted EPS-2.11-6.864.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

