Panasonic Energ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.80 crore, down 2.69% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panasonic Energy India Company are:Net Sales at Rs 65.80 crore in December 2022 down 2.69% from Rs. 67.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 down 149.94% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 127.43% from Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2021.
|Panasonic Energ shares closed at 255.85 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.27% returns over the last 6 months and -21.12% over the last 12 months.
|Panasonic Energy India Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.80
|66.16
|67.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.80
|66.16
|67.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.07
|36.08
|31.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.20
|10.30
|10.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.11
|-4.22
|-1.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.38
|12.39
|11.92
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.76
|0.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.91
|11.13
|10.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.60
|-0.28
|3.46
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.35
|0.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.14
|0.06
|4.31
|Interest
|0.04
|0.06
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.18
|0.01
|4.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-6.88
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.18
|-6.87
|4.28
|Tax
|-0.60
|-1.73
|1.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.58
|-5.14
|3.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.58
|-5.14
|3.17
|Equity Share Capital
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.11
|-6.86
|4.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.11
|-6.86
|4.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.11
|-6.86
|4.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.11
|-6.86
|4.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited