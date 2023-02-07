Panasonic Energ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.80 crore, down 2.69% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 65.80 66.16 67.62 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 65.80 66.16 67.62 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 26.07 36.08 31.44 Purchase of Traded Goods 9.20 10.30 10.39 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.11 -4.22 -1.39 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 12.38 12.39 11.92 Depreciation 0.73 0.76 0.83 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.91 11.13 10.97 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.60 -0.28 3.46 Other Income 0.45 0.35 0.85 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.14 0.06 4.31 Interest 0.04 0.06 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.18 0.01 4.28 Exceptional Items -- -6.88 -- P/L Before Tax -2.18 -6.87 4.28 Tax -0.60 -1.73 1.11 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.58 -5.14 3.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.58 -5.14 3.17 Equity Share Capital 7.50 7.50 7.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.11 -6.86 4.23 Diluted EPS -2.11 -6.86 4.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.11 -6.86 4.23 Diluted EPS -2.11 -6.86 4.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited