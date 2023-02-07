English
    Panasonic Energ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.80 crore, down 2.69% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panasonic Energy India Company are:Net Sales at Rs 65.80 crore in December 2022 down 2.69% from Rs. 67.62 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 down 149.94% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 127.43% from Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2021.Panasonic Energ shares closed at 255.85 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.27% returns over the last 6 months and -21.12% over the last 12 months.
    Panasonic Energy India Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.8066.1667.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.8066.1667.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.0736.0831.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.2010.3010.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.11-4.22-1.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3812.3911.92
    Depreciation0.730.760.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.9111.1310.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.60-0.283.46
    Other Income0.450.350.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.140.064.31
    Interest0.040.060.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.180.014.28
    Exceptional Items---6.88--
    P/L Before Tax-2.18-6.874.28
    Tax-0.60-1.731.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.58-5.143.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.58-5.143.17
    Equity Share Capital7.507.507.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.11-6.864.23
    Diluted EPS-2.11-6.864.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.11-6.864.23
    Diluted EPS-2.11-6.864.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited