Panasonic Energ Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 67.62 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.62 crore in December 2021 up 1.12% from Rs. 66.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2021 down 14.84% from Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2021 down 14.33% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2020.

Panasonic Energ EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.23 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.96 in December 2020.

Panasonic Energ shares closed at 310.30 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)