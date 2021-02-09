Panasonic Energ Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 66.87 crore, up 17.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.87 crore in December 2020 up 17.25% from Rs. 57.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2020 up 465.71% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2020 up 191.26% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2019.

Panasonic Energ EPS has increased to Rs. 4.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2019.

Panasonic Energ shares closed at 243.30 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 59.38% returns over the last 6 months and 60.17% over the last 12 months.