Panasonic Energ Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 52.59 crore, down 12.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.59 crore in December 2018 down 12.62% from Rs. 60.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2018 down 79.54% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2018 down 75.06% from Rs. 7.70 crore in December 2017.

Panasonic Energ EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.44 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.03 in December 2017.

Panasonic Energ shares closed at 236.50 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -20.06% returns over the last 6 months and -22.46% over the last 12 months.