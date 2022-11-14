 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Panama Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 462.32 crore, up 8.97% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panama Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 462.32 crore in September 2022 up 8.97% from Rs. 424.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.42 crore in September 2022 up 6.67% from Rs. 49.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.71 crore in September 2022 up 7.7% from Rs. 68.44 crore in September 2021.

Panama Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 8.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.12 in September 2021.

Panama Petro shares closed at 308.50 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.76% returns over the last 6 months and 17.79% over the last 12 months.

Panama Petrochem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 462.32 436.35 424.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 462.32 436.35 424.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 355.47 309.41 305.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.73 0.55 1.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.89 6.36 11.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.48 12.38 4.28
Depreciation 1.54 1.47 1.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.97 33.29 34.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.02 72.89 66.05
Other Income 1.15 1.22 1.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.17 74.11 67.10
Interest 2.10 1.67 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.07 72.44 65.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 70.07 72.44 65.88
Tax 17.65 18.54 16.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.42 53.90 49.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.42 53.90 49.14
Equity Share Capital 12.10 12.10 12.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.66 8.91 8.12
Diluted EPS 8.66 8.91 8.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.66 8.91 8.12
Diluted EPS 8.66 8.91 8.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

