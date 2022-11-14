Panama Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 462.32 crore, up 8.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 462.32 crore in September 2022 up 8.97% from Rs. 424.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.42 crore in September 2022 up 6.67% from Rs. 49.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.71 crore in September 2022 up 7.7% from Rs. 68.44 crore in September 2021.

Panama Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 8.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.12 in September 2021.

Panama Petro shares closed at 308.50 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.76% returns over the last 6 months and 17.79% over the last 12 months.