Panama Petro Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 234.94 crore, down 15.34% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 234.94 crore in September 2018 down 15.34% from Rs. 277.50 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.72 crore in September 2018 down 38.45% from Rs. 12.54 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.58 crore in September 2018 down 17.31% from Rs. 22.47 crore in September 2017.

Panama Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.11 in September 2017.

Panama Petro shares closed at 115.15 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -49.25% returns over the last 6 months and -30.80% over the last 12 months.