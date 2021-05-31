Panama Petro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 434.31 crore, up 136.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 434.31 crore in March 2021 up 136.88% from Rs. 183.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.80 crore in March 2021 up 1742.39% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.42 crore in March 2021 up 945.22% from Rs. 7.12 crore in March 2020.

Panama Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 8.89 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2020.

Panama Petro shares closed at 210.45 on May 28, 2021 (BSE)