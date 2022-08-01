 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Panama Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 436.35 crore, up 2.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panama Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 436.35 crore in June 2022 up 2.42% from Rs. 426.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.90 crore in June 2022 up 16.68% from Rs. 46.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.58 crore in June 2022 up 17.02% from Rs. 64.59 crore in June 2021.

Panama Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 8.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.64 in June 2021.

Panama Petro shares closed at 278.20 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)

Panama Petrochem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 436.35 346.00 426.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 436.35 346.00 426.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 309.41 247.76 330.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.55 11.01 1.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.36 4.65 -3.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.38 2.39 10.27
Depreciation 1.47 1.39 1.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.29 29.63 23.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.89 49.16 62.31
Other Income 1.22 2.68 0.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.11 51.84 63.26
Interest 1.67 0.87 1.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.44 50.97 62.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 72.44 50.97 62.12
Tax 18.54 12.48 15.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.90 38.49 46.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.90 38.49 46.19
Equity Share Capital 12.10 12.10 12.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.91 6.36 7.64
Diluted EPS 8.91 6.36 7.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.91 6.36 7.64
Diluted EPS 8.91 6.36 7.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Panama Petro #Panama Petrochem #Results
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.