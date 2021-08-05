Panama Petro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 426.06 crore, up 238.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 426.06 crore in June 2021 up 238.18% from Rs. 125.99 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.19 crore in June 2021 up 1866.45% from Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.59 crore in June 2021 up 935.1% from Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2020.

Panama Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 7.64 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2020.

Panama Petro shares closed at 296.00 on August 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 127.26% returns over the last 6 months and 633.58% over the last 12 months.