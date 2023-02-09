 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Panama Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 433.73 crore, up 26.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panama Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 433.73 crore in December 2022 up 26.37% from Rs. 343.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.91 crore in December 2022 up 6.2% from Rs. 37.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.76 crore in December 2022 up 13.81% from Rs. 50.75 crore in December 2021.

Panama Petrochem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 433.73 462.32 343.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 433.73 462.32 343.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 338.09 355.47 252.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.74 3.73 8.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.72 -1.89 4.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.52 2.48 3.25
Depreciation 1.57 1.54 1.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.40 29.97 24.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.13 71.02 48.49
Other Income 1.06 1.15 0.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.19 72.17 49.37
Interest 2.65 2.10 1.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.54 70.07 48.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.54 70.07 48.36
Tax 13.63 17.65 10.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.91 52.42 37.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.91 52.42 37.58
Equity Share Capital 12.10 12.10 12.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.60 8.66 6.21
Diluted EPS 6.60 8.66 6.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.60 8.66 6.21
Diluted EPS 6.60 8.66 6.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited