Panama Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 433.73 crore, up 26.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 433.73 crore in December 2022 up 26.37% from Rs. 343.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.91 crore in December 2022 up 6.2% from Rs. 37.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.76 crore in December 2022 up 13.81% from Rs. 50.75 crore in December 2021.