Panama Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 433.73 crore, up 26.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 433.73 crore in December 2022 up 26.37% from Rs. 343.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.91 crore in December 2022 up 6.2% from Rs. 37.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.76 crore in December 2022 up 13.81% from Rs. 50.75 crore in December 2021.

Panama Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.21 in December 2021.

Panama Petro shares closed at 324.40 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.31% returns over the last 6 months and 7.95% over the last 12 months.