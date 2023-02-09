English
    Panama Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 433.73 crore, up 26.37% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panama Petrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 433.73 crore in December 2022 up 26.37% from Rs. 343.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.91 crore in December 2022 up 6.2% from Rs. 37.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.76 crore in December 2022 up 13.81% from Rs. 50.75 crore in December 2021.

    Panama Petrochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations433.73462.32343.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations433.73462.32343.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials338.09355.47252.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.743.738.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.72-1.894.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.522.483.25
    Depreciation1.571.541.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.4029.9724.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.1371.0248.49
    Other Income1.061.150.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.1972.1749.37
    Interest2.652.101.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.5470.0748.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.5470.0748.36
    Tax13.6317.6510.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.9152.4237.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.9152.4237.58
    Equity Share Capital12.1012.1012.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.608.666.21
    Diluted EPS6.608.666.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.608.666.21
    Diluted EPS6.608.666.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited