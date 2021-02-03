Panama Petro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 362.25 crore, up 92.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 362.25 crore in December 2020 up 92.74% from Rs. 187.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.64 crore in December 2020 up 1479.68% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.74 crore in December 2020 up 738.99% from Rs. 8.67 crore in December 2019.

Panama Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 8.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2019.

Panama Petro shares closed at 114.70 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 178.06% returns over the last 6 months and 98.61% over the last 12 months.