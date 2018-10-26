Panama Petro Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 286.37 crore, Down 8.85% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panama Petrochem are: Net Sales at Rs 286.37 crore in September 2018 Down 8.85% from Rs. 314.16 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.77 crore in September 2018 Down 28.19% from Rs. 15.00 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.72 crore in September 2018 Down 10.02% from Rs. 26.36 crore in September 2017. Panama Petro EPS has Decreased to Rs. 1.78 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.72 in September 2017. Panama Petro shares closed at 115.15 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -49.25% returns over the last 6 months and -30.80% over the last 12 months. Panama Petrochem Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 286.37 309.96 314.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 286.37 309.96 314.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 192.51 200.59 229.87 Purchase of Traded Goods 22.04 58.97 76.14 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.50 1.08 -32.89 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.02 1.94 1.59 Depreciation 1.54 1.44 1.33 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 25.41 28.08 13.45 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.35 17.87 24.68 Other Income 0.82 0.40 0.35 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.18 18.27 25.03 Interest 7.15 4.10 3.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.03 14.17 21.95 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 15.03 14.17 21.95 Tax 4.26 3.75 6.95 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.77 10.42 15.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.77 10.42 15.00 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.77 10.42 15.00 Equity Share Capital 12.10 12.10 8.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.78 1.72 3.72 Diluted EPS 1.78 1.72 3.72 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.78 1.72 3.72 Diluted EPS 1.78 1.72 3.72 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 26, 2018 02:31 pm