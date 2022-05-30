 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Panama Petro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 508.24 crore, down 6.21% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panama Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 508.24 crore in March 2022 down 6.21% from Rs. 541.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.22 crore in March 2022 down 6.31% from Rs. 60.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.17 crore in March 2022 down 11.85% from Rs. 81.87 crore in March 2021.

Panama Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.92 in March 2021.

Panama Petro shares closed at 260.80 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.24% returns over the last 6 months and 18.44% over the last 12 months.

Panama Petrochem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 508.24 509.41 541.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 508.24 509.41 541.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 349.56 391.62 394.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.01 8.13 27.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 38.00 4.31 -8.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.65 4.28 8.83
Depreciation 2.17 2.11 1.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.53 33.34 38.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.32 65.61 78.80
Other Income 2.68 0.96 1.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.00 66.58 79.93
Interest 1.30 1.68 1.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.70 64.90 78.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 68.70 64.90 78.05
Tax 12.48 10.78 18.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.22 54.12 60.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.22 54.12 60.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 56.22 54.12 60.01
Equity Share Capital 12.10 12.10 12.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.29 8.95 9.92
Diluted EPS 9.29 8.95 9.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.29 8.95 9.92
Diluted EPS 9.29 8.95 9.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Panama Petro #Panama Petrochem #Results
first published: May 30, 2022 06:53 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.