Panama Petro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 508.24 crore, down 6.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 508.24 crore in March 2022 down 6.21% from Rs. 541.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.22 crore in March 2022 down 6.31% from Rs. 60.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.17 crore in March 2022 down 11.85% from Rs. 81.87 crore in March 2021.

Panama Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.92 in March 2021.

Panama Petro shares closed at 260.80 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.24% returns over the last 6 months and 18.44% over the last 12 months.