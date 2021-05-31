Panama Petro Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 541.87 crore, up 134.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 541.87 crore in March 2021 up 134.01% from Rs. 231.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.01 crore in March 2021 up 842.67% from Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.87 crore in March 2021 up 580.55% from Rs. 12.03 crore in March 2020.

Panama Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 9.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.05 in March 2020.

Panama Petro shares closed at 210.05 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 168.43% returns over the last 6 months and 490.03% over the last 12 months.