Panama Petro Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 541.87 crore, up 134.01% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 08:02 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panama Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 541.87 crore in March 2021 up 134.01% from Rs. 231.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.01 crore in March 2021 up 842.67% from Rs. 6.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.87 crore in March 2021 up 580.55% from Rs. 12.03 crore in March 2020.

Panama Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 9.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.05 in March 2020.

Panama Petro shares closed at 210.05 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 168.43% returns over the last 6 months and 490.03% over the last 12 months.

Panama Petrochem
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations541.87419.99241.31
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations541.87419.99241.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials394.48296.37193.23
Purchase of Traded Goods27.196.000.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.116.1011.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.8310.313.08
Depreciation1.941.891.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses38.7427.5420.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.8071.7911.07
Other Income1.132.720.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.9374.5211.71
Interest1.881.974.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.0572.547.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax78.0572.547.60
Tax18.0419.431.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.0153.126.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.0153.126.38
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates60.0153.126.38
Equity Share Capital12.1012.1012.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.928.781.05
Diluted EPS9.928.781.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.928.781.05
Diluted EPS9.928.781.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Panama Petro #Panama Petrochem #Results
first published: May 31, 2021 07:55 pm

