Panama Petro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 529.53 crore, down 4.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 529.53 crore in June 2023 down 4.03% from Rs. 551.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.89 crore in June 2023 down 28.93% from Rs. 64.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.53 crore in June 2023 down 27.45% from Rs. 87.57 crore in June 2022.

Panama Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.67 in June 2022.

Panama Petro shares closed at 308.85 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.43% returns over the last 6 months and 10.36% over the last 12 months.