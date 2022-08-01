 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Panama Petro Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 551.79 crore, up 0.07% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panama Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 551.79 crore in June 2022 up 0.07% from Rs. 551.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.58 crore in June 2022 up 11.2% from Rs. 58.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.57 crore in June 2022 up 12.66% from Rs. 77.73 crore in June 2021.

Panama Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 10.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.60 in June 2021.

Panama Petro shares closed at 278.20 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)

Panama Petrochem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 551.79 508.24 551.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 551.79 508.24 551.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 390.77 349.56 428.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.55 11.01 1.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.36 38.00 -9.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.25 3.65 11.07
Depreciation 2.27 2.17 2.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.51 36.53 42.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.08 67.32 74.72
Other Income 1.22 2.68 0.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.30 70.00 75.68
Interest 2.18 1.30 1.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 83.12 68.70 74.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 83.12 68.70 74.00
Tax 18.54 12.48 15.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.58 56.22 58.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.58 56.22 58.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 64.58 56.22 58.07
Equity Share Capital 12.10 12.10 12.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.67 9.29 9.60
Diluted EPS 10.67 9.29 9.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.67 9.29 9.60
Diluted EPS 10.67 9.29 9.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

