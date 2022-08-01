Panama Petro Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 551.79 crore, up 0.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 551.79 crore in June 2022 up 0.07% from Rs. 551.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.58 crore in June 2022 up 11.2% from Rs. 58.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.57 crore in June 2022 up 12.66% from Rs. 77.73 crore in June 2021.

Panama Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 10.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.60 in June 2021.

Panama Petro shares closed at 278.20 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)