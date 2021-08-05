Panama Petro Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 551.38 crore, up 245.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 551.38 crore in June 2021 up 245.05% from Rs. 159.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.07 crore in June 2021 up 1436.24% from Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.73 crore in June 2021 up 707.17% from Rs. 9.63 crore in June 2020.

Panama Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 9.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2020.

Panama Petro shares closed at 296.35 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)