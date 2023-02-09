Panama Petro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 572.69 crore, up 12.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 572.69 crore in December 2022 up 12.42% from Rs. 509.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.15 crore in December 2022 down 7.34% from Rs. 54.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.00 crore in December 2022 up 0.45% from Rs. 68.69 crore in December 2021.