Panama Petro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 572.69 crore, up 12.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panama Petrochem are:

Net Sales at Rs 572.69 crore in December 2022 up 12.42% from Rs. 509.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.15 crore in December 2022 down 7.34% from Rs. 54.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.00 crore in December 2022 up 0.45% from Rs. 68.69 crore in December 2021.

Panama Petrochem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 572.69 613.84 509.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 572.69 613.84 509.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 454.66 479.06 391.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.74 3.73 8.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.72 -1.89 4.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.34 3.18 4.28
Depreciation 2.43 2.40 2.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.76 41.17 33.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.48 86.19 65.61
Other Income 1.09 1.43 0.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.57 87.62 66.58
Interest 2.79 2.54 1.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.78 85.08 64.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.78 85.08 64.90
Tax 13.63 17.65 10.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.15 67.43 54.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.15 67.43 54.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 50.15 67.43 54.12
Equity Share Capital 12.10 12.10 12.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.29 11.15 8.95
Diluted EPS 8.29 11.15 8.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.29 11.15 8.95
Diluted EPS 8.29 11.15 8.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited