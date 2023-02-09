English
    Panama Petro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 572.69 crore, up 12.42% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panama Petrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 572.69 crore in December 2022 up 12.42% from Rs. 509.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.15 crore in December 2022 down 7.34% from Rs. 54.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.00 crore in December 2022 up 0.45% from Rs. 68.69 crore in December 2021.

    Panama Petrochem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations572.69613.84509.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations572.69613.84509.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials454.66479.06391.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.743.738.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.72-1.894.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.343.184.28
    Depreciation2.432.402.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.7641.1733.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.4886.1965.61
    Other Income1.091.430.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.5787.6266.58
    Interest2.792.541.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.7885.0864.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax63.7885.0864.90
    Tax13.6317.6510.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.1567.4354.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.1567.4354.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates50.1567.4354.12
    Equity Share Capital12.1012.1012.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2911.158.95
    Diluted EPS8.2911.158.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2911.158.95
    Diluted EPS8.2911.158.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited