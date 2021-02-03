Panama Petro Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 419.99 crore, up 74.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 419.99 crore in December 2020 up 74.05% from Rs. 241.31 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.12 crore in December 2020 up 732.82% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.41 crore in December 2020 up 463.91% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2019.

Panama Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 8.78 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2019.

Panama Petro shares closed at 114.70 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 178.06% returns over the last 6 months and 98.61% over the last 12 months.