Panama Petro Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 307.81 crore, down 14.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.81 crore in December 2018 down 14.32% from Rs. 359.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2018 down 7.92% from Rs. 17.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.45 crore in December 2018 down 3.95% from Rs. 30.66 crore in December 2017.

Panama Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.60 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.82 in December 2017.

Panama Petro shares closed at 103.70 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.33% returns over the last 6 months and -47.12% over the last 12 months.