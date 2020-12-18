Panafic Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 86.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2020 down 86.56% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 26.15% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020 down 84.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2019.

Panafic Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2019.

Panafic Ind shares closed at 0.23 on December 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 15.00% returns over the last 6 months and -11.54% over the last 12 months.