Panafic Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, up 1.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in March 2022 up 1.34% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 down 178.15% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 78.95% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Panafic Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Panafic Ind shares closed at 1.77 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)