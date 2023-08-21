Panafic Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 72.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 72.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 96.73% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Panafic Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Panafic Ind shares closed at 1.00 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.03% returns over the last 6 months and -42.53% over the last 12 months.