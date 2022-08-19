Panafic Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 252.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 252.6% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 223.53% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Panafic Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

Panafic Ind shares closed at 1.68 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.90% returns over the last 6 months and 441.94% over the last 12 months.