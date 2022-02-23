Panafic Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 374.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 374.64% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 65.52% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Panafic Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Panafic Ind shares closed at 2.11 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)