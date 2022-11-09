Panachen Inn Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore, up 89.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore in September 2022 up 89.61% from Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 1741.38% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 111.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Panachen Inn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Panachen Inn shares closed at 17.75 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.72% returns over the last 12 months.