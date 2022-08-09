Panachen Inn Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, up 33.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in June 2022 up 33.23% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 83.69% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 10% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Panachen Inn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Panachen Inn shares closed at 17.65 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -60.29% returns over the last 6 months and -21.21% over the last 12 months.