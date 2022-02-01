Panachen Inn Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore, up 4.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore in December 2021 up 4.54% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 111.21% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 140.91% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

Panachen Inn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2020.

Panachen Inn shares closed at 36.00 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.44% returns over the last 6 months and 119.51% over the last 12 months.