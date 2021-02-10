Panachen Inn Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.33 crore, down 50.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.33 crore in December 2020 down 50.29% from Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 down 236.39% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 down 229.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

Panachen Inn shares closed at 17.40 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)