Panachen Inn Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore, up 56.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.69 crore in December 2019 up 56.14% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019 up 213.97% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019 up 183.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018.

Panachen Inn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2018.

Panachen Inn shares closed at 22.25 on January 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -24.96% returns over the last 6 months