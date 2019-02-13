Panachen Inn Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore, down 41.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore in December 2018 down 41.18% from Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 47.74% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

Panachen Inn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2017.

Panachen Inn shares closed at 32.00 on January 25, 2019 (BSE)