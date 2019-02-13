Panachen Inn Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore, down 41.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panache Innovations are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore in December 2018 down 41.18% from Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 47.74% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.
Panachen Inn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2017.
Panachen Inn shares closed at 32.00 on January 25, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Panache Innovations
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.01
|3.50
|5.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.01
|3.50
|5.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.95
|3.40
|3.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|-0.04
|0.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.09
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.04
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.01
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.06
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.07
|0.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.07
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.01
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|Tax
|0.02
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.04
|0.06
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.04
|0.06
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|4.39
|4.39
|4.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.13
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.13
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|0.13
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|0.13
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited