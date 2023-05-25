Panache Digilif Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.45 crore, up 9.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.45 crore in March 2023 up 9.75% from Rs. 49.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2023 down 15.59% from Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2023 down 16.52% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2022.

Panache Digilif EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.17 in March 2022.

Panache Digilif shares closed at 60.45 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.13% returns over the last 6 months and -25.96% over the last 12 months.