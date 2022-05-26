Panache Digilif Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.61 crore, up 117.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.61 crore in March 2022 up 117.86% from Rs. 22.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2022 up 1515.94% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2022 up 127.92% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2021.

Panache Digilif EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Panache Digilif shares closed at 75.80 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.80% returns over the last 6 months and 33.69% over the last 12 months.