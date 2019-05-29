Panache Digilif Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 56.86 crore, up 44.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.86 crore in March 2019 up 44.83% from Rs. 39.26 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2019 up 206.22% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2019 up 86.01% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2018.

Panache Digilif EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.

Panache Digilif shares closed at 102.05 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.34% returns over the last 12 months.