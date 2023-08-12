Panache Digilif Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore, down 79.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore in June 2023 down 79.53% from Rs. 29.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 83.51% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2023 down 10.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2022.

Panache Digilif EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

Panache Digilif shares closed at 92.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.46% returns over the last 6 months and 23.39% over the last 12 months.