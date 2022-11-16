 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Panache Digilif Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore, up 167.05% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panache Digilife are:Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore in September 2022 up 167.05% from Rs. 8.77 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 279.53% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2021.
Panache Digilif EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2021.
Panache Digilife
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations23.4329.148.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations23.4329.148.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials23.3822.818.44
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.983.18-1.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.860.970.91
Depreciation0.210.160.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.020.900.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.941.11-0.46
Other Income0.160.091.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.101.201.13
Interest0.960.870.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.140.330.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.140.330.39
Tax0.030.090.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.110.240.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items0.00-0.15-0.32
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.120.08-0.06
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.120.08-0.06
Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.100.07-0.05
Diluted EPS0.100.07-0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.100.07-0.05
Diluted EPS0.100.07-0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 05:33 pm