Panache Digilif Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore, up 167.05% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 23.43 29.14 8.77 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 23.43 29.14 8.77 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 23.38 22.81 8.44 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.98 3.18 -1.10 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.86 0.97 0.91 Depreciation 0.21 0.16 0.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.02 0.90 0.80 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.94 1.11 -0.46 Other Income 0.16 0.09 1.59 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.10 1.20 1.13 Interest 0.96 0.87 0.73 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.14 0.33 0.39 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.14 0.33 0.39 Tax 0.03 0.09 0.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.11 0.24 0.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 0.00 -0.15 -0.32 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.12 0.08 -0.06 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.12 0.08 -0.06 Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.10 0.07 -0.05 Diluted EPS 0.10 0.07 -0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.10 0.07 -0.05 Diluted EPS 0.10 0.07 -0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited