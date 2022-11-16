Panache Digilif Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore, up 167.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore in September 2022 up 167.05% from Rs. 8.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 279.53% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2021.

Panache Digilif EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2021.