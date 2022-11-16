Panache Digilif Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore, up 167.05% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panache Digilife are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore in September 2022 up 167.05% from Rs. 8.77 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 279.53% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 1.31 crore in September 2021.
Panache Digilif EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2021.
|Panache Digilife
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.43
|29.14
|8.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.43
|29.14
|8.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.38
|22.81
|8.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.98
|3.18
|-1.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.86
|0.97
|0.91
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.16
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.02
|0.90
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.94
|1.11
|-0.46
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.09
|1.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.10
|1.20
|1.13
|Interest
|0.96
|0.87
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.33
|0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|0.33
|0.39
|Tax
|0.03
|0.09
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.11
|0.24
|0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.00
|-0.15
|-0.32
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.12
|0.08
|-0.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.12
|0.08
|-0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.07
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.07
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.07
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.07
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited