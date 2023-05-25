Panache Digilif Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.45 crore, up 9.75% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 54.45 4.78 49.61 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 54.45 4.78 49.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 48.74 3.17 45.12 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.15 -0.55 -0.36 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.12 0.65 1.04 Depreciation 0.23 0.19 0.16 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.11 0.67 1.28 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.11 0.65 2.38 Other Income 0.37 0.28 0.66 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.48 0.93 3.05 Interest 1.13 0.97 1.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.35 -0.04 1.96 Exceptional Items -- -- -0.15 P/L Before Tax 1.35 -0.04 1.81 Tax 0.38 -0.04 0.71 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.97 0.00 1.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -0.26 -0.08 -0.22 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.71 -0.08 0.88 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.71 -0.08 0.88 Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.59 -0.07 0.74 Diluted EPS 0.59 -0.07 0.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.59 -0.07 0.74 Diluted EPS 0.59 -0.07 0.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited