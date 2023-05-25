Panache Digilif Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.45 crore, up 9.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panache Digilife are:Net Sales at Rs 54.45 crore in March 2023 up 9.75% from Rs. 49.61 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 19.97% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2023 down 15.58% from Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2022.
Panache Digilif EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2022.
|Panache Digilife
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.45
|4.78
|49.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.45
|4.78
|49.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|48.74
|3.17
|45.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.15
|-0.55
|-0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.12
|0.65
|1.04
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.19
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.11
|0.67
|1.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.11
|0.65
|2.38
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.28
|0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.48
|0.93
|3.05
|Interest
|1.13
|0.97
|1.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.35
|-0.04
|1.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.15
|P/L Before Tax
|1.35
|-0.04
|1.81
|Tax
|0.38
|-0.04
|0.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.97
|0.00
|1.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.26
|-0.08
|-0.22
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.71
|-0.08
|0.88
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.71
|-0.08
|0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.59
|-0.07
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|0.59
|-0.07
|0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.59
|-0.07
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|0.59
|-0.07
|0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited