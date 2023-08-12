Panache Digilif Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore, down 79.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore in June 2023 down 79.53% from Rs. 29.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 200.48% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2023 down 11.03% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

Panache Digilif shares closed at 92.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.46% returns over the last 6 months and 23.39% over the last 12 months.