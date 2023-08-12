English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Panache Digilif Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore, down 79.53% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panache Digilife are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.97 crore in June 2023 down 79.53% from Rs. 29.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 200.48% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2023 down 11.03% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

    Panache Digilif shares closed at 92.85 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.46% returns over the last 6 months and 23.39% over the last 12 months.

    Panache Digilife
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.9754.4529.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.9754.4529.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.0048.7422.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.221.153.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.911.120.97
    Depreciation0.220.230.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.781.110.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.172.111.11
    Other Income1.160.370.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.992.481.20
    Interest1.061.130.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.061.350.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.061.350.33
    Tax0.010.380.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.070.970.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.02-0.26-0.15
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.710.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.080.710.08
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.590.07
    Diluted EPS-0.070.590.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.590.07
    Diluted EPS-0.070.590.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Panache Digilif #Panache Digilife #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!