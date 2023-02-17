Panache Digilif Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore, down 55.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panache Digilife are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore in December 2022 down 55.06% from Rs. 10.63 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 119.91% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 2.61% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.
Panache Digilif shares closed at 88.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.70% returns over the last 6 months and 42.63% over the last 12 months.
|
|Panache Digilife
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.78
|23.43
|10.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.78
|23.43
|10.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.17
|23.38
|16.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.55
|-2.98
|-7.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.65
|0.86
|0.87
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.21
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.67
|1.02
|0.66
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.65
|0.94
|0.62
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.16
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.93
|1.10
|0.98
|Interest
|0.97
|0.96
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.14
|0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.14
|0.19
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.11
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.08
|0.00
|0.23
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.12
|0.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.08
|0.12
|0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.10
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.10
|0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.10
|0.34
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.10
|0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited