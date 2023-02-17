 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Panache Digilif Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore, down 55.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panache Digilife are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore in December 2022 down 55.06% from Rs. 10.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 119.91% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 2.61% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

Panache Digilife
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.78 23.43 10.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.78 23.43 10.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.17 23.38 16.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.55 -2.98 -7.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.65 0.86 0.87
Depreciation 0.19 0.21 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.67 1.02 0.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.65 0.94 0.62
Other Income 0.28 0.16 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.93 1.10 0.98
Interest 0.97 0.96 0.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 0.14 0.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.04 0.14 0.19
Tax -0.04 0.03 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.11 0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.08 0.00 0.23
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 0.12 0.41
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.08 0.12 0.41
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.10 0.34
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.10 0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.10 0.34
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.10 0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited