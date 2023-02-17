English
    Panache Digilif Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore, down 55.06% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panache Digilife are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore in December 2022 down 55.06% from Rs. 10.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 119.91% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 2.61% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

    Panache Digilif shares closed at 88.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.70% returns over the last 6 months and 42.63% over the last 12 months.

    Panache Digilife
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.7823.4310.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.7823.4310.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.1723.3816.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.55-2.98-7.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.860.87
    Depreciation0.190.210.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.671.020.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.650.940.62
    Other Income0.280.160.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.931.100.98
    Interest0.970.960.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.140.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.140.19
    Tax-0.040.030.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.110.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.080.000.23
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.120.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.080.120.41
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.100.34
    Diluted EPS-0.070.100.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.100.34
    Diluted EPS-0.070.100.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am