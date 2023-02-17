Panache Digilif Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore, down 55.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore in December 2022 down 55.06% from Rs. 10.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 119.91% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 2.61% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

Panache Digilif shares closed at 88.00 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.70% returns over the last 6 months and 42.63% over the last 12 months.